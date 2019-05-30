Deputies arrest Lowcountry teenager accused of firing gun at four men riding golf cart

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Lowcountry deputies have arrested an 18-year-old accused of firing a gun at four men riding in a golf cart.
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office charged Clyde Mock of Eutawville with four counts of attempted murder and four counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
His bond was set at $260,000.
“For some reason this individual thought it OK to shoot at these individuals riding past him in a golf cart,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “Fortunately, no one was hit.”
The incident happened Sunday around 7:40 p.m.
The victims told investigators they had been traveling in their golf cart near Lakeview Drive in Eutawville when a truck sped past at a high rate of speed.
A report states that when when the truck stopped in the road, the men drove past it. However, the victims reported that the the driver of the truck then fired at them twice before speeding away.
“They actually saw the flash,” lead investigators Marty Carrigg told the court.
OCSO officials said the father of one of the victims in the cart confronted the driver of the truck when they located him and a female standing by the truck at a nearby landing.
The father told investigators that during the confrontation, the man admitted to shooting at the golf cart, stating “if he wanted to kill them, he could’ve,” according to the report.
“After facing the father, the driver of the truck and his companion got back into the vehicle and sped off,” OCSO officials said."As they did, a cell phone fell from the truck and was collected by the victims to turn over to investigators."
Attempted murder carries a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison.
