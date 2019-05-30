Drunk, naked woman arrested after injuring husband in fight over broken A/C, S.C. police say

UNION, S.C. (WYFF) - A 28-year-old Upstate woman is facing charges after she split open her husband’s head when he stopped her from driving drunk with their kids in the car after their air conditioning broke, police say.
According to NBC affiliate WYFF in Greenville, police said they were called to a home in Union after a man called to say his wife was trying to drive to a hotel with their children after the air conditioning stopped working. Officers said the man met them at the home and had a large laceration on his head that was bleeding heavily.
Police said they found the man’s wife lying naked on the living room floor. They said her speech was slurred and she smelled like alcohol. They had to repeatedly tell her to put on her clothes, officers said.
Officers said the woman told them she had shared a bottle of wine with her husband, and she wanted to drive their children to a Quality Inn where her father had paid for a room.
The husband told officers his wife had been drinking vodka and orange juice heavily after the A/C stopped working and the house got very hot.
Police said the husband was cared for by emergency medical personnel and refused to go to the hospital.
The 28-year-old woman was charged with domestic violence and booked into the Union County Jail.
