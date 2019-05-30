CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The first annual Ride for Cystic Fibrosis is this Saturday morning at American Biker of Charleston at 679 Treeland Drive in Ladson.
It’s a motorcycle ride that starts and begins at American Biker. Registration is at 10 a.m. Saturday and the ride itself starts at 11 a.m.
The cost is 20 dollars per bike and ten dollars per passenger. The ride is in memory of Mabel Jean Hall who died of the disease at the age of 18.
After the ride is over, there is a family friendly event at American Biker that includes jump castles, face-painting and an assortment of other things to do.
