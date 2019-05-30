Five area schools get big surprise from Charleston Marathon

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - There was a big surprise on Wednesday for five area schools from the Charleston Marathon group.
The group hit the road with checks in support of Arts Integration programming at local schools.
For students at Angel Oak Elementary, the grant will help them learn more about Charleston’s environment.
“Everyone will get to study pollution, ocean currents, water and why it’s so important to us,” said Kelly Wildeman, a fourth grade teacher at Angel Oak Elementary.
Just over $13,000 was awarded on Wednesday.
