Fugitive wanted for Summerville crimes including armed robbery surrenders to investigators

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A fugitive wanted for Summerville crimes, including armed robbery, has surrendered to police.
Officials with the Summerville Police Department say Nickolas Adam Ravenell turned himself in on Thursday.
He was wanted for armed robbery and attempted armed robbery charges. On Wednesday, investigators identified him as a suspect and sought him out.
According to police, Ravenell’s arrest stems from two incidents this month.
The first happened on May 22 at the Dollar General on 10050 Dorchester Road where police say Ravenell was involved in an armed robbery.
Then on May 23 police say the same suspect attempted to rob the Subway at 975 Bacons Bridge Road.
