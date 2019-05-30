June book drive to help Lowcountry kids in need

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Live 5 News is once again teaming up with Reading Partners and the Cynthia Graham Hurd Foundation to collect books for Lowcountry children.
The goal this year is to collect 15,000 new or gently used books for elementary school students in June.
“Reading Partners supplements in-school tutoring with a ‘take reading home’ component, which the book drive will directly impact,” Reading Partners Board Chairman, Richard Star, said. “Each student enrolled in Reading Partners brings home more than 30 books per year.”
The book drive honors the life and legacy of Cynthia Graham Hurd, who was killed in the 2015 shooting at Emanuel AME Church. Hurd was a long-time librarian in the Lowcountry and known for her passion for reading.
“I think it’s a testimony to those here in the Charleston community, supporting her and her legacy," Cynthia’s brother, Malcolm, said. "By donating a book they are encouraged and remember how she lived versus how she died.”
You can drop off new or gently used books at the following locations from June 1-June 30.
- Dorchester Road Regional Library
- Hurd/St. Andrews Regional Library
- John’s Island Regional Library
- Main Library
- Mt. Pleasant Regional Library
- Otranto Road Regional Library
- Mellow Mushroom North Charleston
- Mellow Mushroom Summerville
- Mellow Mushroom West Ashley
Additionally, from June 1 to June 7, Barnes & Noble is holding a book fair in support of the drive. Online and at the West Ashley, North Charleston and Mount Pleasant locations, shoppers can tell the cashier they want to support the book fair and a portion of proceeds will benefit the Cynthia Graham Hurd Foundation.
