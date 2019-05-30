Live 5 Scambusters: Subscription renewal call threatens to take your money

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - When it comes to scam phone calls, sometimes the more generic threats can raise more concern.
A phone call about a subscription renewal charge was enough to get one Lowcountry man to call back.
“My wife came out of Marshalls and I said what did you buy?” David Gaudioso said.
Gaudioso’s received a robocall claiming his credit card was being charged $299 for an automatic subscription renewal. Gaudioso had no idea what subscription the call was about. The message included a phone number, so he called back and spoke to a real person on the other end of the line.
“I questioned him and said what subscription?” Gaudioso said. “He told me it was a subscription, that’s it. I said look, I don’t know who you are. Tell me who you are and who you represent. Finally, he said the Geek Squad. I said I haven’t purchased anything from Best Buy in years. They hung up.”
If you are worried about a call like this, search the callback number online first. Several websites track phone numbers associated with scams and you may save yourself from ever calling back.
