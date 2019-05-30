Local guidance counselor to run New York marathon in honor of friend killed in Afghanistan

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Fifty educators including a guidance counselor from Charleston are headed to the New York City Marathon as VIPs.
The company that puts on the race selected teachers that have made a valuable impact on their students in and out of the classroom.
Bronwen O’Shea won one of the spots.
But she says she isn’t just running for herself.
She runs to honor her good friend, Marine Corps Sgt. David Stewart who was killed in action in Afghanistan five years ago.
O’Shea wears the same shirt to all of her races to honor his memory.
“He was a wonderful person, husband, father, son, brother, just a wonderful person all around," O’Shea said."I just feel like that’s the least that I can do is to run a marathon in his honor for the sacrifice that he made."
O’Shea says she also runs as a way to cope with her long-time diagnosed depression.
This is the second year a group of teachers has received the VIP spots to the race.
