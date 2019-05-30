Lowcountry man cleaning pool finds alligator inside

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry man cleaning his pool found an alligator in his pool Wednesday evening.
Sheila Seward said she and her husband had been draining the pool since this past weekend at their home in Northwood Estates in North Charleston.
Seward said her husband was getting ready to jump in to pressure wash the pool when he noticed something moving.
According to Seward, it turned out to be a 7 to 8 foot long alligator.
“When I came home, [my husband] was on the phone with DNR and he said,'Let me show you something,'" Seward said.
“I jokingly said,'Why is there an alligator in the pool?'" Seward said.
DNR authorities removed the gator from the pool.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.