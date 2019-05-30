Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (5/29)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -
MLB
American League
Brett Gardner, OF, New York Yankees - 1-3 with an RBI and a K in a 7-0 win over San Diego. The Holly Hill native is batting .242 with 8 HR’s and 21 RBI
Justin Smoak, 1B, Toronto Blue Jays - 2-4 with an RBI and a K in a 4-3 loss to Tampa Bay. The Stratford alum is batting .237 with 11 HR’s and 31 RBI
National League
Matt Wieters, C, St. Louis Cardinals - 2-3 with a HR, a double (1), a walk, 2 RBI, a run scored and a K in an 11-4 loss to Philadelphia. The Stratford alum is batting .370 with 2 HR’s and 8 RBI.
AAA
International League
Nick Ciuffo, C, Durham Bulls (Tampa Bay Rays) - 3-4 with a K in an 8-2 loss to Louisville. The Mt. Pleasant native is batting .221 with 2 HR’s and 15 RBI. He’s batting .167 in the majors.
Asher Wojciechowski, P, Columbus Clippers (Cleveland Indians) - Did not pitch in an 11-4 win over Norfolk. The Beaufort alum is 4-1 with a 3.64 ERA and 46 K’s in 47 innings
AA
Eastern League
James Reeves, P, Trenton Thunder (New York Yankees) - Game PPD. The Ashley Ridge alum is 3-0 and with a 2.35 ERA and 20 K’s in 22.1 innings.
A-Short Season
New York-Penn League
Seth Lancaster, INF, Williamsport Crosscutters (Philadelphia Phillies) - No game
Cody Smith, P, West Virginia Black Bears (Pittsburgh Pirates) - No game
Rookie
Appalachian League
Malcolm Van Buren, P, Burlington Royals (Kansas City Royals) - No game
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.