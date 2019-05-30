Minor break from heat wave, drought on the way!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure will begin breaking down and will give way to an approaching cold front that will drop our temperatures from 100° down into the low to mid 90s. This will be minor relief from a record setting stretch of weather. There is one last opportunity for a record high temperature. The forecast calls for highs in the upper 90s which would easily top the current record of 95°.
A weak cold front will approach the area tomorrow bringing a chance of a few showers and storms, especially late in the day. Any storms that develop could produce gusty winds and frequent lightning. We expect a mainly dry and hot weekend with highs in the low to mid 90s.
TODAY: Mostly Sunny and Very Hot. High 98.
FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Rain/Storms. High 96.
SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 93.
SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 95.
MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. Hot. High 93.
