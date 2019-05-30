More than half of Tri-County roads need reconstruction, SCDOT data shows

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - More than 55 percent of all roads in Charleston, Dorchester and Berkeley counties require reconstruction because they are in such bad shape, according to new data from the South Carolina Department of Transportation.
A Freedom of Information Act request to SCDOT yielded 822 pages of road condition data, which shows poor road qualities in counties across the state.
SCDOT data lists about 63 percent of all roads in Berkeley County as “poor," which is more than Charleston or Dorchester counties.
About 56 percent of roads in Dorchester are “poor," and almost 52 percent of roads in Charleston are rated that way.
East Ashley Avenue on Folly Beach is rated as the road with the worst pavement condition in Charleston County.
SCDOT grades pavement condition based on measurements of the road’s roughness and pavement distress, such as cracks and ruts.
No one from the South Carolina Department of Transportation has responded to questions about whether these roads will be repaired soon.
