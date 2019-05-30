New group hopes to revive Medal of Honor Museum development in Mt. Pleasant

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Plans for a Medal of Honor Museum slowly unraveled in 2018, but a new group hopes to keep talks of the museum alive.
On Thursday, a new organization will present plans to the Charleston County finance committee in hopes of securing $5 million in funding.
The money would be a match from the state and town of Mount Pleasant. The current group making the request is made up of a few board members who left when the original project failed.
This second attempt at a Medal of Honor museum comes from an organization that once held the Medal of Honor bowl game. Instead of putting on a bowl event, they plan to take over the plans to bring a museum.
General James Livingston, who is a Medal of Honor recipient, is one of the key players in this project. The group that is meeting with the county on Thursday sees Mount Pleasant as an ideal location.
In an attempt to keep the museum in Mount Pleasant, town council had signed a proclamation in support of construction of the museum.
The town had also granted waivers through the planning permit process and pledged $1.5 million toward road enhancements.
“Mount Pleasant Town Council has been an early and constant supporter of the National Medal of Honor Museum,” Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie had said. “We have long honored U.S. military service members awarded the highest and most prestigious personal military decoration for their acts of heroism.”
The lease was eventually canceled last December by the Patriots Point Development Authority as organizers from the initial group clashed with Mount Pleasant over the design and height of the museum building.
The finance committee meets Thursday night at 5 p.m.
