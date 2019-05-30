New lawsuit filed over parking lease for controversial hotel in Mount Pleasant

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - There’s a new twist in the battle to build a hotel in the old village of Mt. Pleasant.
A lawsuit has been filed that could keep the project in limbo.
Developers want to build the 25 room boutique inn and restaurant on Hibben Street in the Earl's Court community.
The lawsuit was filed Wednesday by the Cassina Group which had an agreement to lease eight parking spaces for the hotel.
In the suit, Cassina says the developer Earl's Court violated the terms of the parking lease, so Cassina terminated it on March 2.
The lawsuit doesn't say what the specific violation was.
Developer Vince Graham insists the lease is still valid.
In a statement to Live 5 News, Graham said he sympathizes with Cassina Group.
“They have been subjected to an intense, coordinated smear campaign of bullying and harassment by the same vocal minority that has opposed Earl’s Court since it started six years ago," Graham said. "None of this however justifies a unilateral termination of a contract.”
People who live on Patjens Lane where the town approved even more parking for the hotel hope the lawsuit will put the project on the shelf for good.
“They can’t contain all their parking on their own site, and so they have to go into residential neighborhoods like ours or across the street where Cassina is and find other parking spaces. It’s just too big for this site,” resident Jim Berg said.
Mayor Will Haynie says the town will not issue a building permit for the hotel with what he called “so many legal uncertainties.”
