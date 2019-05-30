New study names South Carolina the sixth most dangerous state in America

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – South Carolina has been ranked the sixth most dangerous state in America, according to a new study.
The study, which was conducted by SafeHome.org, used the latest data from the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting Program.
Six categories were used to determine the rankings: population, violent crime trend, violent crimes, property crime trends, property crime and citizen-to-officer-ratio.
The Palmetto State consistently ranked near the top for these specific crimes:
· Property Crime: Ranks fifth highest state with 3,196 cases per 100,000 people.
· Larceny: Ranks fifth highest state with 2,289 cases per 100,000 people.
New Mexico was named the most dangerous state in America, while New Hampshire was deemed the safest, according to the study.
