RiverDogs’ Stowers Named South Atlantic League Player of the Week

Rated the Yankees’ No. 25 prospect in the pre-season after the former second-round pick was acquired in a three-team deal from Seattle, the Chicagoland area native was also this week picked as the centerfielder on the MLB Pipeline’s “All Prospect Team of the Week”, paired alongside former No. 1 overall pick Casey Mize, the Astros’ Kyle Tucker, and some of the other top performers in the minors from that past week that rank among their organization’s Top-30 prospects.