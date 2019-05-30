SEC Releases 2020 Men’s Basketball Conference Opponents

Season ticket deposits for the upcoming 2019-20 season of Gamecock men’s basketball are currently being accepted. Prices remain unchanged from last season, with full season packages starting for as low as $69 for the popular Mobile Pass season ticket. Fans can purchase lower level season tickets for $260 (Gamecock Club membership required for sections 104-106, 113-115), the Coke Family Sections are available for $600 (four tickets) and upper level tickets are available (no Gamecock Club membership required) for $90 in the baseline value sections, and $200 in other sections. University Faculty/Staff members receive a 20% discount on lower level and upper level ticket prices.