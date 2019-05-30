State law enforcement investigating fire at Moncks Corner apartment complex that displaced at least 30 people

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - At least 30 people are without a home after an apartment fire in Moncks Corner on Wednesday.
Fire crews say it happened just after midnight at the Santee Run Apartment Complex on Bonnoitt Street.
Monks Corner Resident Tyesha Rivers was inside when the fire broke out.
“I was watching TV and I started hearing screaming so I turned my TV on mute and that’s when I hear a guy, ‘Yelling fire,’" said Rivers who is thankful to be alive.“So I came outside and the whole building on one side was up in flames.”
Fire Chief for the Moncks Corner Fire Department, Robert Gass, says everyone was out of the building when fire crews arrived.
Some people jumped out of windows to escape.
“One young lady said she opened her door and the fire was rolling from in the hallway in front of the door, she couldn’t make it out,” Gass said. “So she took her child and went to the window on the end of the building and dropped the child to some of the bystanders and then crawled out the window and jumped to the ground.”
He says she might only have a sprained ankle and that she was going to the doctor that afternoon.
“The biggest thing is to be thankful that everybody got out. Possessions can be replaced,” Gas said.
He says it took crews about two hours to get the fire under control.
Paris Rose witnessed the fire with his mom who both live across the street.
“I hate to see bad things happen to good people," Rose said."People lost their homes. People lost everything they had. It’s sad and it hurts,” Rose said. “People like me, I just try to keep people in my prayers.”
The Red Cross is assisting families with food and clothes.
The Red Cross opened a shelter a nearby church after the fire, but closed it because people were able to make other lodging arrangements.
“I know what they experienced last night was very traumatic so just talking through some of that experience and helping them to know what steps to take next,” said Amanda Baldwin, the executive director of the Lowcountry Red Cross Chapter. “Our volunteers are trained, they know how to contact insurance if they have someone, they know how to contact schools if there are children that have been affected. We want to be sure that we’re considering, not just the physical needs but the mental needs as well.”
Rivers says she is thankful that her neighbors are allowing her to stay with them for now.
'I"m doing alright now. I’m better. Taking one step at a time. It’s like where do we go from here now?" Rivers said. “I’m so glad that all of my neighbors are okay and got out alive.”
Local fire crews requested that the State Law Enforcement Division known as SLED take the lead on the fire investigation.
The cause has not been determined.
Multiple fire agencies responded including the Town of Moncks Corner Fire Department, The Moncks Corner Rural Fire Department and the Whitesville Rural Volunteer Fire Department.
