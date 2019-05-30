Summerville police identify man wanted for robbing Dollar General store, attempting to rob Subway

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville investigators have identified a man wanted for robbing a Dollar General store and attempting to rob a Subway.
Authorities are searching for Nickolas Adam Ravenell who is wanted for armed robbery and attempted armed robbery charges.
According to police, the arrest warrants stem from two incidents this month.
The first happened on May 22 at the Dollar General on 10050 Dorchester Road.
Then on May 23 police say the same suspect attempted to rob the Subway at 975 Bacons Bridge Road.
If you have any information you are urged to call police.
