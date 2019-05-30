Title, release date announced for Nikki Haley’s new book

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Former South Carolina Governor and U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley officially has a name and release date for her new book.
“With All Due Respect: Defending America With Grit and Grace” will be available on Nov. 12.
The book is expected to give a first-hand perspective of her time as U.N. Ambassador as well as a behind-the-scenes account of her tenure in the Trump administration.
Haley also will offer “deeply personal” insights on her time in government and the “challenges” she faced as a woman.
Haley said in a statement that she hoped her book would offer a “unique window into recent history.” She also is the author of “Can’t Is Not An Option,” published in 2012.
The new book is currently listed for pre-order on Amazon for $19.49 hardcover or $14.99 on Kindle.
