Traffic, crowds expected as first round of U.S. Women’s Open kicks off

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Close to 15,000 people a day are expected at the U.S. Women’s Open Championship, which is being played at the Country Club of Charleston on James Island.
The first golfer teed off at 7 a.m. on Thursday. The four-day international tournament goes until Sunday. The winner of which will take home $1 million. That’s the highest prize ever awarded at this tournament.
Outside the ropes, thousands of spectators are expected, and with that many people. Traffic in the area is one of the top concerns. One of the spots that could see a lot of backups is at the intersection of Folly Road and Maybank Highway, which sits right near the course.
To alleviate some of the car traffic, the tournament has set up remote lots that are running shuttles to the front gates. This means that folks won’t be able to park at the course.
One of the lots is at the Citadel Mall near the Target. That shuttle service will start 45 minutes before the first tee time and run until about an hour after play wraps up for the day.
If using a rideshare service, like Uber or Lyft, officials ask for the drop off location to be set at the McLeod Plantation Historical Site. There will be other free shuttles running from there.
Harbor View Elementary also is located right down the street, but the Charleston County School District doesn't anticipate a significant impact on the school's operations.
As for the tournament, 156 golfers are set to hit the course on Thursday.
