Traffic top concern as U.S. Women’s Open Championship comes to Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An estimated 15,000 people a day are expected at the U.S. Women’s Open Championship which is being played at the Country Club of Charleston.
With the influx of people on Lowcountry roads, traffic is a top concern.
A Charleston Police Department spokesperson said creating a parking and transportation plan has been important since day one.
The department started planning the logistics for this event in 2015.
“Traffic is bad already coming to and from the beach, so it might be worse,” Donna Thomas said.
CPD officials said they planned for this and to alleviate some of the traffic on the roadways, they have established remote lots where people will get on a shuttle to go to and from the golf course.
No one will be able to park at the course.
If you do not have an assigned parking lot, you can park at the Citadel Mall and take a charter bus to course entrance. The shuttle service will start 45 minutes before the first tee time and run until about an hour after play wraps up for the day.
For those using a rideshare service such as Lyft or Uber, officials said you should ask for the drop-off location to be McLeod Plantation Historical Site. From there you will get on a shuttle to take you to the entrance.
To help things run smoothly, CPD officials said they have brought in law enforcement assistance from across the city, county, state, and federal levels.
When it comes to the planning of an event at this magnitude, CPD has an upper hand.
Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds was the Incident Commandeer for the 2011 U.S. Open when he worked in Maryland.
