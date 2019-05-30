6-year-old child injured by shattered glass in North Charleston shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say a 6-year-old child was injured by shattered glass in a shooting in North Charleston Thursday evening.
Officials with the North Charleston Police Department said the child has been transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Around 4:30 p.m., police officers responded to the 5300 block of Albert Street in reference to shots fired.
When officers got on the scene they learned that the driver of an SUV and the driver of a black sedan were involved in some type of confrontation in the area of Dorchester Road and Olivia Drive.
According to a report, the two vehicles then traveled to Albert Street where the occupants of the sedan fire several shots at the SUV.
“A 6 year old inside of the SUV was hit by shattered glass and transported by personal vehicle to Centre Pointe ER for treatment of non-life threatening injury,” NCPD officials said.
Three suspects in a black sedan fled the area, police said.
Authorities are continuing the investigation.
