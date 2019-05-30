YETI store set to open in downtown Charleston in June

“In celebration of the grand opening on June 14, YETI will open its doors to the community for a weekend of events and activations beginning that Friday,” YETI officials said."Visitors are invited to explore the store, enjoy live music and savor an Austin-meets-Charleston menu that will feature brisket tacos from Austin’s Valentina’s Tex Mex BBQ, helmed by pit master and YETI Ambassador, Miguel Vidal."