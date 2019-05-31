Battery to Host Atlanta United in Fourth Round of Open Cup

The Charleston Battery will host Atlanta United in the Fourth Round of the U.S. Open Cup at MUSC Health Stadium.
The Battery will square off against the defending Major League Soccer champs for a third straight year in the Fourth Round of Open Cup play. Atlanta United eliminated the Battery from the competition in 2017 and 2018, winning 3-2 and 3-0, respectively.
Atlanta United defeated the Portland Timbers 2-0 in the 2018 MLS Cup. Atlanta United defeated New York City FC 4-1 on aggregate in the Conference Semifinals before topping New York Red Bulls in the Conference Finals. Forward Josef Martinez was awarded MLS Cup Final MVP while also being awarded league MVP and Golden Boot winner.
It’s the first time the Battery will host Atlanta United in the Open Cup Fourth Round. Atlanta are no strangers to the Charleston area having participated in the 2017 and 2018 Carolina Challenge Cup; a preseason tournament hosted by the Battery at MUSC Health Stadium.
Date and time of the match is TBD and will be released with ticketing information as soon as it is available.