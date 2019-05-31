Berkeley Co. Schools want to ditch traditional teaching and grades for personalized approach

“On standardized testing data, I have children that are in the bottom quartile, yet I also have those same children who are earning a’s and b’s on a report card. That’s meaningless,” said Wimmer. “Our plan moving forward is to actually look at student work samples so that our professional learning community, essentially we are going to take that learning progression…we are looking at project-based hands on work that kids are creating and coming back as a team and evaluating student work samples so that everybody is on the same page with what does ‘demonstrating’ look like because when you have those conversations from classroom to classroom and you come up with a consensus of what it looks like…that’s much more meaningful than me shutting my door, going into my classroom, finding something to grade so that I have enough grades on the report card to average…this is not an average. It’s a moment in time and so we are going to build consensus that way.”