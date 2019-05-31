Charleston County Sheriff’s Office to be featured on new TV show

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Set your DVR!
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is going to be featured on a new show similar to “Live PD."
It’s called First Responders Live and Lowcountry deputies will be on the premier episode on June 12 at 9 p.m. on FOX.
The show is hosted by Josh Elliot and will be in a Live PD format which includes raw live looks as agencies respond to emergency situations. It will also include live analysis and commentary.
Law enforcement from Austin, Texas and Baton Rouge, Louisiana will also be featured on the first episode.
