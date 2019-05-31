Cops: Arrest made after men shoot into family’s SUV injuring 6-year-old girl

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators say have arrested one person in connection to an incident where two men fired into a family’s SUV injuring a 6-year-old girl.
The North Charleston Police Department arrested Ronnell Davis and charged him with obstruction of justice.
Police also released police reports on the shooting that happened on Thursday on Dorchester Road near Church’s Chicken and injured a man who was driving, his girlfriend in the passenger seat and their two children who were in the back seat. One of the children, a 6-year-old girl, sustained injuries from shattered glass in the shooting.
A man said he was on Dorchester Road waiting to make a turn when two unknown men approached his SUV and started beating on the door.
The man told officers he did not know why the two suspects were at his vehicle.
Shots were then fired, and the man said he drove his car away to a home to get another family member’s vehicle and transport his 6-year-old girl to the hospital. The man said his SUV was possibly disabled due to the shooting.
The girlfriend reported that when they arrived at the grandmother’s home they noticed their daughter was shot. Police say the child had actually suffered injuries from shattered glass in the shooting.
Officers reported that it was apparent that several bullets had entered the front windshield and went through the back windshield of the SUV.
Authorities said all the people in the vehicle had cuts from glass and a female juvenile had a wound above her left eye. A report at the time states she was transported to MUSC in category one condition.
The suspects were described as two black males with one having dreads and the other with short hair. According to the victims, the suspects were wearing navy blue shirts and jeans.
The victims said the suspect with dreads had red shorts showing from the top of his jeans, and had a black gun. The victims said that the weapon was too big to be a handgun, but was a little smaller than a rifle.
If you have any information you are asked to call police or Crime Stoppers at (843)554-1111.
