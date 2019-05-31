Crews extinguish house fire in Berkeley Co.

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews put out a house fire in Huger early Friday morning.
Firefighters responded at approximately 2:11 a.m. to a house in the 500 block of Williams Hill Lane and found a vacant single-story house which was fully involved.
Crews quickly brought the fire under control, but had to shuttle water with no hydrants in the area.
No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
The Huger Fire Department, Cainhoy Fire Department, City of Charleston Fire Department, North Charleston Fire Department, and Berkeley County EMS all responded to the scene.
