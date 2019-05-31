Deputies release picture of suspect believed to have fired shots after fight at Ashley Phosphate store

Deputies release picture of suspect believed to have fired shots after fight at Ashley Phosphate store
May 30, 2019 at 10:55 PM EDT - Updated May 30 at 10:59 PM

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Lowcountry deputies have released a picture of a suspect believed to have fired shots following a fight at a store on Ashley Phosphate Road.

The incident happened on Tuesday at the Beer and Tobacco Outlet on 3610 Ashley Phosphate Road.

Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office released a picture stating that the person is believed to be the possible shooter.

He’s believed to be driving a newer model, blue Ford Mustang.

“If you have information about the incident or are familiar with the pictured subject and the Mustang you are asked to please contact Det. Thomas Happe with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at (843) 832-0350,” DCSO officials said.

Lowcountry deputies have released a picture of a suspect believed to have fired shots following a fight at a store on Ashley Phosphate Road.
Lowcountry deputies have released a picture of a suspect believed to have fired shots following a fight at a store on Ashley Phosphate Road.

According to a report, two bullets hit a preschool building during the incident.

An employee inside the store told deputies that a fight broke out in the store with approximately five or six people jumping a man inside.

Five bullet holes were found in a number of vehicles in the parking lot, the report stated.

A deputy met with an employee of the La Petite Academy preschool which was next to the store and found two stray bullets had struck the preschool, Dorchester county Sheriff’s Sgt. Rick Carson said.

Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.