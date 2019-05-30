Elyria man sentenced to 25 years had over 3,200 images, videos containing child pornography and bestiality

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An Elyria man will spend the next 25 years in prison after being sentenced on child pornography crimes.
Christopher Goodin, 33, pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation of a minor, as well as receipt and possession of child pornography.
According to the U.S Attorney’s Office, Goodin operated multiple social media accounts and posed as both an older man and young girl to communicate with a young Utah girl between June and August 2018.
The victim was told by Goodin that he would not stop harassing her until she sent him explicit photos, court records show.
The girl eventually told her mother about the online relationship and the photos she sent over the internet.
Federal investigators conducted a search of Goodin’s Elyria residence in October 2018. There, they discovered:
- Cellphone containing 716 images and 126 videos of pornography, including bestiality, infants, toddlers, and bondage
- Laptop computer with 32 images and 63 videos of child pornography, as well as 661 images and 14 videos of another child victim
- SD card containing 844 images and 761 videos of child pornography
“This defendant is a predator who tricked unsuspecting children into sending him graphic images by posing as someone else,” U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman said. “This case is a disturbing and stark reminder that people online are rarely who they claim to be, and parents need to know who their children are communicating with.”
Goodin was also ordered to pay $150,156 in restitution.
