A few storms possible to end the work week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front will move through the Southeast today bringing us the best rain chance we’ve had in nearly two weeks. Ahead of the front, expect plenty of sunshine and temperatures warming into the mid 90s by early this afternoon. A few storms are possible from this afternoon into this evening. Any storms today could produce frequent lightning, gusty winds and possibly hail. Although widespread severe weather is not likely, a few strong to severe storms can’t be ruled out. This cold front will move offshore by tomorrow morning leaving behind a mainly dry and hot weekend. Even though temperatures should not be at record levels, low 90s can be expected on Saturday with mid 90s on Sunday. Stay cool!