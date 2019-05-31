Gamecocks Open with Three-Straight Afternoon Games

The Gamecocks will open the 2019 schedule in Charlotte's Bank of America Stadium against the North Carolina Tar Heels on Saturday, August 31, in the Belk College Kickoff. Game time is set for 3:30 pm and the contest will be televised nationally on ESPN. The Gamecocks have won the last three and six of the last seven meetings between the two flagship universities in a series that dates back to 1903.