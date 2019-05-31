Grounds crew planned ahead for lack of rain at U.S. Women’s Open

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Lowcountry may be in the initial stages of a drought, but that’s not having any impact on the course at the Country Club of Charleston as it hosts the U.S. Women’s Open.
“The golf course is in great condition even with the lack of rain,” Matt Bova, a member of the grounds crew, said. “The wind has picked up so it’s helped to provide the firm and fast conditions that the USGA is looking for.”
The Charleston area is eight inches below the average annual rainfall, but for the grounds crew at the course that doesn’t matter. They plan for everything.
“We like to have these kind of conditions every day. We feel like we could host an event like this any day,” Bova said. “What has changed is the man hours, getting in earlier.”
It’s early, because the first golfers tee off at 7 a.m. every day. On Friday, round two began for the tournament, which is in town until Sunday.
Close to 15,000 people a day are expected to come and watch, and officials with the United States Golf Association are expecting the numbers to grow as the tournament heads into the weekend. Although, the exact number of spectators will not be released by the USGA, according to Chris Walling, a tournament spokesperson.
“We are trending above the three year average,” Walling said. “And, we expect significantly larger crowds over the weekend.”
All will be watching on as 156 golfers vie for the million dollar top prize, the largest in this open's history.
“This is the premiere event in women’s golf, so all the best professionals in the world are here,” Julia Pine, the tournament’s communications manager, said. “They grow up dreaming about making that putt on the 18th to win the U.S. Women’s Open. So, that’s happening here in Charleston for the first time.”
It’s also only the second time in history the U.S. Women’s Open has been held in South Carolina.
For more spectator information: click here.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.