Man charged in armed robbery of W. Ashley Chinese restaurant

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man has been charged following the armed robbery of a West Ashley Chinese restaurant in January.
Elbert Teer, 52, of Summerville has been charged with armed robbery.
Officers responded to the Jade Garden in the 3100 block of Bees Ferry Road around 5:30 p.m. on January 11.
Police say Teer entered the restaurant armed with a firearm, demanded money, and then fled in the same vehicle after taking money, according to the incident report.
