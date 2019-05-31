More Wando Bridge repairs, lane closures expected in June

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - SCDOT officials say more lane closures and repairs to the Wando Bridge can be expected in June.
Drivers will soon begin to see signage, barrier walls and other construction activity on the bridge, according to SCDOT spokeswoman Lauren Roundtree.
The barrier wall will be used to establish safe working areas at the top of the bridge. The truck climbing lanes will remain closed during construction.
SCDOT expects up to six weekends of work when drivers can expect one or more lanes closed, with closures beginning on late Friday nights and reopening early on Monday mornings.
The dates of the closures are still being finalized.
