Mt. Pleasant van fire considered suspicious, police say

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - A van fire early Friday morning in Mount Pleasant has been ruled suspicious, Mount Pleasant police say.
Firefighters with the Awendaw-McClellanville Consolidated Fire District responded to extinguish the fire around 1 a.m. Friday morning on Timothy Bostic Road near Labor Camp Road. Nobody was injured.
The van owner then called police and told officers he didn’t have any issues with neighbors. A woman who lived across the street from the owner in the 1700 block of Labor Camp Road told officers that her son was walking home from work when he saw the van on fire and an unknown man running away from it, according to an incident report.
The woman also told police that a number of homeless people also live in the van, the report stated, and that a man in the van had asked her for cigarettes earlier in the day Thursday.
