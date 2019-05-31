Suspect arrested after woman fights off assault in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators have arrested a suspect in a case where a woman fought off an assault in downtown Charleston.
Charleston police arrested 20-year-old Jacob Tyler Brooks of Bowman on Thursday on Ashley Avenue. He was locked up at the Al Cannon Detention Center.
He was arrested for an incident that happened in the area of Warren Street and Coming Street at 1:45 a.m. on May 24.
Police say the victim was walking home alone when the suspect walked up behind her and grabbed her around her waist.
A report states the victim turned around, didn’t recognize him and began fighting him off. According to police, the suspect then ran down Warren Street towards King Street.
Police are continuing the investigation, and shared the following safety tips if you find yourself walking alone at night:
- Don’t accept rides from strangers,
- Be aware of your surroundings,
- Use busy and well-lit areas; and
- Avoid areas with dense brush, trees or tall grass.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.