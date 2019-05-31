Police: Woman cited for claiming she had gun, threatening CARTA driver

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -Police say a woman claimed she had a gun and threatened the driver of a CARTA van Friday morning in downtown Charleston.
Officers responded to the first block of Mary Street downtown around 7:40 a.m. and met with the driver.
She told officers she was loading up a customer and the van was partially blocking a parking space in front of another woman’s car, later identified as 31-year-old Kelley Hodge.
Hodge asked the driver to move the van, but the driver told her that she would have to wait until the customer was loaded into the van, according to an incident report.
Hodge got mad and began to curse at the driver, eventually telling her she had a gun and was going to “pop” her, the report stated. Hodge then left the scene when the driver said she was going to call police.
The driver stated she never saw the gun, but Hodge did grab her purse and indicate with her hand that there was a gun inside, the report stated.
A witness also corroborated the driver’s story, according to the report.
Another officer eventually found Hodge, cited her for intimidation and released her.
According to the incident report, the manager for CARTA responded and said he would change the driver’s work zone so she wouldn’t have to come back to the area, the report stated.
