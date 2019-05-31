Shem Creek committee considering multiple scenarios for future development

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - More ice services for fishermen, a shuttle system for employees, an expansion of a floating dock.
These are just a few scenarios under consideration by the Shem Creek study advisory committee, which is also asking for feedback from Mount Pleasant residents.
Friday is final day citizens can submit feedback on three possible scenarios.
Scenario one keeps things the way they are now for the most part. A major change under that option would be to create a shuttle system for employees and people who use charter services.
Scenario two focuses on maintaining the fishing industry. This option includes an expansion of the floating dock on the north side of the creek to allow for more fishing and recreational boats as well as more ice services for fishermen and a paid parking system for the restaurant area.
The third scenario includes the same parking plan from scenario two but includes more commitment from the town to manage expansion. This includes more public access and encouraging the current operations at the Geechie and Wando docks.
Based on that input from residents, the committee will then submit a recommendation report to the town council on June 11.
