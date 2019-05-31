Sheriff threatens to pull dispatchers for Cottageville PD unless town pays up

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Colleton County’s sheriff is threatening to pull dispatchers for the Cottageville Police Department unless the town helps pay for the county’s new 911-central dispatch center.
Sheriff R.A. Strickland wants the town to contribute more than $90,000 a year to pay for the cost of two dispatcher positions.
Strickland says it’s costing the county hundreds of thousands of dollars for the new 911 system and that other agencies are contributing money.
Cottageville Mayor Tim Grimsley says the town can not afford to pay that amount of money for the dispatchers.
Cottageville Police Chief JD Cook says if the sheriff cuts off the dispatch service his officers won’t be able to call on the radio for backup help.
Cook says officers will have to call the dispatchers on the phone.
The chief says that could put his officers and the public in danger.
Grimsley says if necessary, the town will try to create its own dispatch system.
Both Grimsley and Strickland are hoping an agreement can be reached before the late June deadline to pull the plug on the dispatchers.
