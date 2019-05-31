Volvo issues recall on some S60 sedans made at Berkeley Co. plant

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Volvo has issued a recall on some its 2019 S60 sedans made in Berkeley County.
A total of 8,266 cars could be impacted by the recall, according to documents from the National Highway and Safety Administration. It includes S60 sedans made at the plant from September of 2018 until April 1
The rear suspension toe link flange lock nuts may not have been properly tightened, possibly resulting in a sudden change in vehicle handling, documents stated.
“All vehicles from the ports must be checked for any incomplete recalls or service campaigns or service upgrades prior to delivery,” documents stated.
The recall is expected to begin on June 21 with Volvo notifying owners. Dealers will inspect the rear toe link flange bolts and lock nuts and replace them for free if necessary.
Owner’s can contact Volvo Customer Service at 1-800-458-1552. Volvo’s number for this recall is R19938. Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).
Volvo first unveiled the car in 2018.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.