Phenix City man found dead in freezer of Piggly Wiggly, no foul play suspected

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus Police are currently investigating after a dead body was found at the Piggly Wiggly on Woodruff Farm Road this morning.
Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan confirms the body of 51-year-old Larry Alvin Long II was found in a freezer at the grocery store earlier today.
Long, a Phenix City, Ala. resident, was an employee at the Columbus Piggly Wiggly and was working at the time of his passing.
According to surveillance video, Long went into the freezer alone around 10:13 a.m. and was discovered by a coworker around 11:20 a.m. Bryan reports he was found unresponsive and later pronounced dead at 11:50 a.m.
Byran says the death appears to be from a cardiac arrest and that no foul play is suspected at this time. Long’s body will still be sent to Atlanta for an autopsy on account of the fact that his death occurred at his place of work.
The Piggly Wiggly Corporation has since released the following statement:
