Braves Top Yankees in 2019 Legends of the South Alumni Game

CHARLESTON, S.C. – A pair of fifth-inning runs, including an RBI groundout by Dan Uggla, aided the Braves’ Legends in beating the Yankees Friday night 4-3 in the fourth annual Legends of the South Alumni Game at Joe Riley Park.
Uggla’s RBI groundout put the Braves on top to cap off a two-run fifth frame. Atlanta scored two in the top of the fourth to bring the game to within one at 3-2.
Former Yankees middle infielder Homer Bush led off the contest with a triple that rolled all the way to the right field wall, and came around to score on the former right-hander Ramiro Mendoza’s single. Bush, a seven-year Major League vet, hit .285 in 409 career games with the Yankees, Marlins and Blue Jays. Mendoza stuck with the Yankees for all 10 years of his career, accumulating a 59-40 record with a career 4.30 ERA.
The Bronx Bombers tacked on a couple more in the bottom of the second, when Drew Meyer and Carl Pavano, who reached on a walk and a hit-by-pitch, scored on Honorary Yankee Jeff Ridgeway’s two-run double.
Fans were also treated to scoreless appearances from Kris Medlen and Marvin Freeman. Freeman had to work around some shaky defense in the third, but escaped a two-on, no-out jam with a clutch double play. Medlen, who closed out the win for his alma mater, last appeared in the Major Leagues as late as 2018 with the Diamondbacks. He went 34-20 in 154 games with the Braves, posting a 2.95 ERA in over 500 innings with the club.
Freeman finished fourth in the Cy Young voting in 1994 with the Rockies, posting the lowest single-season ERA in franchise history in the strike-shortened season with a 2.80 mark. He also went 11-5 in 122 games with Atlanta from 1990 to 1993.
The proceeds from the game went to benefit MUSC Sean Jenkins Children’s Hospital, and after the game fans hung around for the postgame concert by Beam Country.