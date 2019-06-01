Police maintain heavier presence during search for wanted man

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - Folly Beach Public Safety asked residents to remain vigilant as the search for a wanted man entered a second day.
John Thomas Hamilton of Florida is wanted for multiple felony warrants, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.
“We believe he was/is trying to get off the island and back to Florida, however FBDPS has his phone and vehicle,” Folly Beach Public Safety said Sunday morning in a Facebook post.
Police say the last potential sighting of Hamilton was reported near the Folly River between 7th and 8th Street East. But that was Saturday night, they said.
Police said they are maintaining a heavier presence in the area as the search continues.
Folly Beach Public Safety Chief Andrew Gilreath said Hamilton has no strong connections to the area but is known by some to buy watermelons cheaper in Florida and then sell them in the Lowcountry for a profit.
Gilreath said his agency responded to a call for help for a travel companion of Hamilton’s Saturday afternoon. The travel companion, whose name has not yet been released, told officers Hamilton was fighting with him with a knife. Gilreath said officers arrested the man on his own warrants from Florida, but said Hamilton was able to hide in the marsh.
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources assisted Folly Beach in the search. Witnesses reported seeing boats and a helicopter in the area of the Folly River Saturday afternoon.
Hamilton is wanted on multiple warrants out of Florida, Gilreath said. Those warrants include:
- Probation Violation Weapon Offense - Gilchrist County, Fla.
- Burglary - Dixie County, Fla.
- Larceny - Alachua County, Fla.
- On Probation or Supervised Release Florida Department of Corrections
- Failure to Appear/Dangerous Drugs, Harris County, Texas
In an earlier Facebook post that went up shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday, authorities asked residents to lock their doors and vehicles.
He stands 5-foot 9-inches tall, weighs 202 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 36 years old and was last seen wearing only a pair of black shorts.
The post states he is considered dangerous and should not be approached.
Anyone who sees him should call 911 or 843-588-2433.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.