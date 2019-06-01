Higa holds onto US Women’s Open lead after delay

Lexi Thompson and Nelly Korda, Jessica’s younger sister, were among four players at 3 under. Thompson has two holes to play, and Nelly Korda three. Also at 3 under were American Jaye Marie Green and South Korea’s Jeongeun Lee6. Green shot a 68 and Lee6 — who adopted her unique name after the Korean LPGA dubbed her with it because five other players had registered with the same name — a 69.