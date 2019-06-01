James Island Park closing for repairs, ahead of hurricane season

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - A popular James Island park will close for three months to repair damage caused by Hurricanes Michael and Irma.
This week, Charleston City Council approved a contract with Salmons Dredging Corporation to stabilize and repair Demetre Park on James Island, starting June 3rd.
According to city officials, “The project, which involves mobilization of barge-based equipment and rip-rap delivery via truck, is expected to take approximately three months, and the park will have to remain closed throughout.”
Jason Kronsberg, the City of Charleston’s Parks Director, said that during both hurricanes the boulders that surround the park were knocked down and pushed into the water. The dirt from the park was then exposed, causing erosion.
“We’re hopeful that we’ll be able to protect the park for years to come and it’ll be much more resilient to sea level rise and again any future storms that we may experience,” said Kronsberg.
The total contract is worth $836,000. Nearly 90% of that will be funded through grants from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for storm damage reimbursement and pre-disaster mitigation.
Officials say the rest of the money will come from the city of Charleston.
