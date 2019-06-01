Lightning splits tree in half at U.S. Women’s Open at Charleston country club

May 31, 2019 at 8:30 PM EDT - Updated May 31 at 8:43 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A lightning strike split a tree in half at the U.S. Women’s Open at the Country Club of Charleston Friday evening.

Pictures of the strike clearly shows a big split down the middle.

Luckily, play had been suspended due to storms in the area, and no one was injured.

Live 5 Sports Anchor Justin Biegel was about 100 yards away from the tree in the press tent and heard the strike.

There was also another report of lightning striking a tree at the Pepperidge neighborhood in North Charleston.

