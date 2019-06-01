Police searching for gunman who shot teen, dog at N. Charleston home

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police are investigating a shooting Saturday afternoon in which a gunman kicked open a door to a home and fired shots that struck a 17-year-old boy and a dog inside.
Police responded at approximately 1:13 p.m. to a home in the 1600 block of Marietta Street where the incident was reported, according to an incident report.
Responding officers say they were approached by a witness who said two people kicked in the door to the home and shot the dog.
Police say they found the dog wounded inside the home. Four children who were inside the home told police the two came into the house with guns and told them to get down on the floor. The men then shot the dog and the victim for no reason, the children said.
The victim, one of five children inside inside the home, was wounded in the thigh, the report states.
EMS took the victim to an area hospital for treatment. The dog was also taken to an emergency vet for treatment.
The two were last seen fleeing toward the railroad tracks behind Greenbay Street, North Charleston Police spokesman Spencer Pryor said.
That same day, police executed a search warrant at the home and located a safe they say contained 482 grams of a white powder substance, 166 grams of a gray powder substance, a Smith and Wesson .357 revolver, and an amount of Ecstasy, the incident report states. Officers also removed an AR-15 and a 9 mm handgun, as well as a black digital scale, money counter, DVR and security cameras.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call the North Charleston Police Department at 843-740-2800 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.
