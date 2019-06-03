Perdue recalls 31,703 pounds of meat

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Perdue Foods LLC has recalled 31,703 pounds of read-to-eat chicken products that may contain extraneous material, specifically bone material.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Inspection Service the fully cooked chicken pieces were produced on March 21, 2019.
These products are subject to recall:
- 11.2 oz. plastic trays containing “PERDUE Simply Smart ORGANICS BREADED CHICKEN BREAST TENDERS – GLUTEN FREE” with a “USE BY MAY 20 2019” and UPC bar code of 072745-001437 on the label.
- 12 oz. plastic trays containing “PERDUE Simply Smart ORGANICS BREADED CHICKEN BREAST NUGGETS – WHOLE GRAIN” with a “USE BY MAY 20 2019” and UPC bar code of 072745-001642 on the label.
- 12 oz. plastic trays containing “PERDUE Simply Smart ORGANICS BREADED CHICKEN BREAST STRIPS – WHOLE GRAIN” with a “USE BY MAY 20 2019” and UPC bar code of 072745-002656 on the label.
- 10-lb. bulk boxes of “Chef Quik Breaded Chicken Tenders Boneless Tender Shaped Chicken Breast Patties with Rib Meat” with Case Code 22143 on the label.
- 10-lb. bulk boxes of “Chef Quik Chicken Breast Strips Strip Shaped Breaded Chicken Breast Patties with Rib Meat” with Case Code 77265 on the label.
The company became aware of the problem after consumer complaints.
Consumers are being encouraged to throw away the products if they have purchased them.
The products bear the establishment number “EST. P-369.”
